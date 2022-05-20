Customer service company to cut hundreds of jobs at Farmington office

FARMINGTON — The Denver-based customer service company Startek plans to lay off hundreds of workers at a facility in Farmington, according to a notice filed with the state.

The company, in the notice, blamed a client's "unexpected" decision to end a contract that was supposed to continue through next June. Startek said the move was "unforeseen and out of the control of the Startek organization."

The first round of layoffs began on Thursday, and the final round will end in mid-August. The facility is located at 1828 Landrum Drive in Farmington.

The layoffs affect 472 employees. The vast majority are customer care representatives.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.