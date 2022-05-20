 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Customer service company to cut hundreds of jobs at Farmington office

  • 0

FARMINGTON — The Denver-based customer service company Startek plans to lay off hundreds of workers at a facility in Farmington, according to a notice filed with the state.

The company, in the notice, blamed a client's "unexpected" decision to end a contract that was supposed to continue through next June. Startek said the move was "unforeseen and out of the control of the Startek organization."

The first round of layoffs began on Thursday, and the final round will end in mid-August. The facility is located at 1828 Landrum Drive in Farmington. 

The layoffs affect 472 employees. The vast majority are customer care representatives.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: McDonnells step up for St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News