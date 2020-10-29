 Skip to main content
CVS adds rapid COVID-19 testing at two St. Louis County locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — CVS Health has added rapid COVID-19 testing services at two St. Louis County locations.

The company plans to add rapid testing services at nearly 1,000 CVS sites by the end of the year.

The two sites are at 14400 Clayton Road in Ballwin and 11560 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

CVS has more than 80 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in Missouri. Testing is available to insured and uninsured patients. Appointments can be made through the CVS app or at cvs.com/covid-19-testing.

CVS Health logo

