 Skip to main content
CVS, Aetna to enter ACA marketplace in eight states, including Missouri
0 comments

CVS, Aetna to enter ACA marketplace in eight states, including Missouri

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Aetna and CVS Health on Wednesday announced plans to enter the individual insurance exchange market in Missouri in 2022.

The move is part of CVS' reentry into Affordable Care Act individual insurance marketplaces in eight states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas.

The companies plan to introduce a hybrid Aetna/CVS branded insurance plan in 30 counties in Missouri, largely in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield areas.

Aetna exited Missouri's individual exchange market in 2018. CVS acquired Aetna that same year.

The 30 counties in Missouri include: Barry, Christian, Clay, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Franklin, Hickory, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Platte, Polk, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster and Wright.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Exxon vote highlights growth of green investing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morton Salt lays off 40% of employees at its Chicago headquarters under new owner
Local Business

Morton Salt lays off 40% of employees at its Chicago headquarters under new owner

Morton Salt, the 173-year-old Chicago company recently purchased by a California investment firm, laid off 120 employees at its downtown headquarters this week, slashing its office staff by 40%. The downsizing decision follows Morton Salt’s $3.2 billion sale in April to Stone Canyon Industries, a global industrial holding company that has quickly established itself through acquisitions as the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports