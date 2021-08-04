CVS, Aetna to enter ACA marketplace in eight states, including Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Aetna and CVS Health on Wednesday announced plans to enter the individual insurance exchange market in Missouri in 2022.
The move is part of CVS' reentry into Affordable Care Act individual insurance marketplaces in eight states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas.
The companies plan to introduce a hybrid Aetna/CVS branded insurance plan in 30 counties in Missouri, largely in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield areas.
Aetna exited Missouri's individual exchange market in 2018. CVS acquired Aetna that same year.
The 30 counties in Missouri include: Barry, Christian, Clay, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Franklin, Hickory, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Platte, Polk, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster and Wright.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
