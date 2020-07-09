You are the owner of this article.
CVS takes over 98 Schnucks pharmacies, including 26 in St. Louis
CVS at Schnucks

CVS Pharmacy completed the rebranding of pharmacies at 98 Schnucks stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on Thursday, July 9, 2020 (handout)

ST. LOUIS — CVS Pharmacy Inc. said Thursday it has completed the rebranding of 98 Schnucks pharmacies in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including 26 in the St. Louis area.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our new communities and increasing access to high quality care, while meeting customers where they are,” CVS senior vice president Jeff Schmidt said in a statement.

CVS, the nation’s No. 1 pharmacy chain, announced in March that it planned to acquire pharmacies at Schnuck Markets Inc., and brand them as CVS.

At the time, the company said it would acquire the prescription files from the Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to CVS locations.

