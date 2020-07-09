CVS takes over 98 Schnucks pharmacies, including 26 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — CVS Pharmacy Inc. said Thursday it has completed the rebranding of 98 Schnucks pharmacies in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including 26 in the St. Louis area.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our new communities and increasing access to high quality care, while meeting customers where they are,” CVS senior vice president Jeff Schmidt said in a statement.

At the time, the company said it would acquire the prescription files from the Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to CVS locations.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.