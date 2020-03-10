CVS to take over Schnucks pharmacies

CVS is taking over the pharmacies at Schnuck Markets.

The national retailer will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s 110 pharmacies and brand them as CVS Pharmacy, according to a Tuesday news release.

The other 11 will close, although the release did not specify which stores will lose pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from those Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, CVS said.

The purchase price and other terms of the acquisition were not released.

In 2015, CVS Health Corporation bought Target’s 1,672 pharmacies and clinic businesses for about $1.9 billion and operates them as a store-within-a-store format.

A year earlier, CVS Pharmacy became the first major retail pharmacy to remove tobacco from its shelves. Schnucks stores became tobacco free on Jan. 1 of this year, a decision the companies say further aligns Schnucks with CVS.