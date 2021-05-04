CWE restaurants held a job fair looking to hire dozens. They didn’t get many takers.

DJ Holmes, the general manager at Kingside Diner on Euclid Avenue, offered a similar report. And the additional $600 and $1,400 stimulus checks, sent out in recent months, haven’t helped hiring, either.

“You just have more money so you don’t need to get back out there as fast,” he said.

Myhi So, the corporate operations director for the company that owns Drunken Fish, said the labor squeeze has left restaurants in an awkward position.

“People want to get out right now, so we have all this business,” she said. “We just don’t have the staff.”

Other bosses said they’re not giving up.

Zack Morelock, the general manager at Pi Pizzeria, also on Euclid Avenue, said his restaurant would be advertising a $15-per-hour wage starting later Monday.

“We’re hoping that throwing that out there will draw in some new interest,” he said.

Jordan Blackmer, who heads up Mission Taco Joint, said raising the wage has been a hit when he can actually sit down with a prospective employee.

“When we get people in the door, we tell them that, and they’re interested,” he said. “The trick is getting people to show up.”