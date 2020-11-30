Cyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in U.S. history

Cyber Monday was set to garner up to $12.7 billion in online sales, according to industry estimates, surpassing Black Friday’s digital numbers as U.S. retailers enter the last lap of an extended holiday selling season.

Retailers have given shoppers nearly two months of offers since Amazon.com held its Prime Day in October, as they sought to be competitive and recoup the sales lost in this year’s coronavirus-driven closures of malls and other stores.

Latest estimates from Adobe Analytics showed this year’s conclusion to Thanksgiving weekend promotions would, however, still be the largest online sales day in history, with spending between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion.

Even with discounts starting much earlier and more broadly this season, Adobe’s survey showed that 56% of consumers still believed that retailers were saving the best discounts for Cyber Monday.

“While I anticipate another year of discount chicken — where consumers hold out for deeper and deeper discounts throughout the season ... Cyber Monday should (still) offer a great opportunity to make a big dent in holiday shopping,” said Rob Garf, VP of strategy and insights at Salesforce.