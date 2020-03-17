‘D’ word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession

Data out of China, where the pathogen originated late last year, underscored just how much economic damage the disease had already done with industrial output plunging 13.5% and retail sales 20.5%. At least one other big Wall Street name appears concerned that the current crisis could snowball into something bigger than a recession.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, whose main Bridgewater Associates LP hedge fund fell sharply amid the coronavirus-led market rout, is worried that the Fed and other central banks may have already expended a good deal of their firepower by cutting rates to near zero.

In a note on Monday, Dalio said he had been concerned that the next economic downturn would “lead to hitting the 0% interest rate floor with a lot of debt outstanding and big wealth and political gaps in the same way that configuration of events happened in the 1930s.”

Strategists at Deutsche Bank said in a note last week that the market’s recent volatility, marked by the swings of over 3% in the S&P 500, was coming at “a frequency previously seen only in the Great Financial Crisis and the Great Depression.”

Following the Fed’s action, Wall Street’s focus is now on what fiscal policies governments will enact, and even more so, on what can be done to contain the virus.