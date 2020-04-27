Dash for cash: U.S. banks scramble to grab a piece of $310 billion in new small-business aid

Unequal access

Given the pent-up demand, banking groups had warned that the flood of new applications would strain E-Tran, which ground to a halt several times during the first round.

On Sunday, the SBA said it would try to mitigate that problem by allowing banks to submit a minimum of 15,000 applications in a one-off bulk filing, leaving smaller lenders pushing applications through E-Tran one by one. Around Monday lunchtime, the SBA said it would lower that threshold to 5,000 and imposed a submission deadline of Monday, 9 p.m. EDT.

“This site can’t be reached,” however, was the message several bankers said they saw when trying to access the system on Monday.

In an email, the SBA said that changes to ensure loan submissions were fairly paced would result in some lenders being "timed out" if they tried to submit too many applications.

The agency has been working around the clock to try to smooth the submission process for the unprecedented program, but some bankers said the changes may have unintentionally resulted in unequal access to the program.

"Fix the system or take everyone off of it to ensure #equitableaccess for all!" tweeted Brad Bolton, chief executive of Community Spirit Bank in Alabama.