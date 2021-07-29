Deal to sell AT&T tower falls through, keeping another building empty in downtown St. Louis

The building’s size makes it a challenging redevelopment. Downtown’s weak office market, made worse by the pandemic, means any reimagining of the building will need to incorporate other uses such as residential, hotel or retail.

Office vacancy is up across the metro area, averaging 16.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 11.8% in 2020. Rents for offices outside of downtown declined nearly 4% from the end of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021, according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Vacancy downtown has risen more than 1 percentage point in the past year, to 20.8% from 19.3% in the second quarter of 2020. And rents have fallen by more than 1% to $19.48 per square foot.

“We’ve got two of the largest buildings in the state of Missouri sitting empty in downtown St. Louis, with the Railway Exchange and AT&T buildings,” said Alderman Jack Coatar, whose ward includes those buildings.

“They’re big projects, and they’re going to require the city to be both a partner and contribute financially,” he said.