Debate over Spire's STL pipeline will drag out for another year, company says

ST. LOUIS — Spire executives said Wednesday that they expect the debate about the utility’s controversial natural gas pipeline to drag out for another year, as federal regulators weigh the long-term fate of the two-year-old project that courts ruled was improperly approved.

At the same time, they promised they’d seek another rate hike, grumbling that regulators recently left Spire with the lowest rate of return of any utility in the state.

The news came on a Wednesday call with investors to discuss the St. Louis-based gas utility’s latest quarterly earnings report. The company reported a dip in profits, thanks in part to higher costs and one of the warmest Decembers on record for the region. Earnings during the three-month period ending Dec. 31 dropped to $55.7 million from $88.9 million over the same interval at the end of 2020 — a nearly 40% decline.

“Warm weather nicked us in the quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Rasche said on the call.

But the month also brought some welcome news to the utility: Federal regulators granted a temporary extension for the operation of the embattled Spire STL pipeline, which had its approval revoked in court earlier in the year. Judges ruled that a need for the line was never adequately demonstrated, and their decision has been upheld on appeal. The fate of the pipeline rests in the hands of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which continues to weigh the project’s future.

Spire executives said Wednesday that they expect the fight to grind on for at least another year. They said certain components of the agency’s review — like an environmental impact study — likely won’t be complete until around October. A public comment period is set to follow.

Spire officials also complained about the nearly yearlong rate review completed by the state in December. Regulators approved a rate increase that boosts typical residential bills by about 3%, or $1.72 per month, on average, according to Spire — about half of the hike it initially sought.

But Spire said the hike falls shy of what it should receive, leaving $20 million to $30 million annually on the table.

The company said it is preparing to file another request to adjust rates in March.

Meanwhile, it is conducting an audit to review the rate change, which it plans to present to state utility regulators.

