Debt refinancing lowers Perficient's profit

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Perficient Inc. reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit fell 37% to $6.2 million, or 19 cents a share.
The technology consulting company said its results included a non-recurring loss on the extinguishment of debt. Excluding such one-time items, it earned 67 cents a share.
That beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for 60 cents per share.
Perficient's quarterly revenue rose 9% to $157.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts.
For the current quarter, which ends in December, Perficient expects per-share earnings of between 68 cents and 71 cents.
The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $156 million and $161 million.
Perficient expects full-year earnings of between $2.42 and $2.45 a share, with revenue ranging from $606 million to $611 million.
Perficient shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year.
