 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debt refinancing lowers Perficient's profit
0 comments

Debt refinancing lowers Perficient's profit

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Perficient Inc. reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit fell 37% to $6.2 million, or 19 cents a share.

The technology consulting company said its results included a non-recurring loss on the extinguishment of debt.  Excluding such one-time items, it earned 67 cents a share.

That beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for 60 cents per share.

Perficient's quarterly revenue rose 9% to $157.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts.

For the current quarter, which ends in December, Perficient expects per-share earnings of between 68 cents and 71 cents.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $156 million and $161 million.

Perficient expects full-year earnings of between $2.42 and $2.45 a share, with revenue ranging from $606 million to $611 million.

Perficient shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year.

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports