Deep cold puts pinch on natural gas, drives Missouri prices sky-high

There’s a chance that customers could be shielded from the exorbitant prices. Many natural gas providers buy the bulk of their supply in advance, and store it. But as reserves dwindle, utilities will likely need to turn to the sky-high prices on the wholesale market.

“We don’t want to get to that point where we have to tap into those market prices,” said Lawson. “That’s not to say that we won’t have to.”

Spire said its local operations are holding up just fine. But Carter said a primary issue is that extreme cold has frozen natural gas wells in places like Texas and Oklahoma, choking off the gas they would typically supply to national distribution systems. Wells in those locations aren’t designed for such conditions, he explained, and the loss of their production creates a void in the system that can domino.

“That affects prices everywhere,” said Carter. The St. Louis region is better insulated from the problems than the western side of Missouri, he said, which is more reliant on gas from Texas and Oklahoma. Pipelines supply St. Louis with natural gas from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of Mexico to the Marcellus Shale in Eastern U.S.

Carter said that interstate reserves have already “been pulled down significantly.”