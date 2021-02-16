Deep cold puts pinch on natural gas, drives Missouri prices sky-high

ST. LOUIS — Natural gas providers urged St. Louis customers to minimize their usage of heat Monday, even as single-digit temperatures and subzero windchills gripped the region and a huge portion of the U.S.
The widespread cold has sent gas demand soaring — and prices skyrocketing — while simultaneously creating supply problems, such as frozen gas wells. The multi-sided crunch is prompting calls from utilities for their customers to conserve.
“It’s just straining the entire system,” said Scott Carter, the president of Spire Missouri, the St. Louis-based natural gas utility.
Spire issued a statement Sunday requesting that its gas users reduce consumption. Ameren, the St. Louis-based energy monopoly, also issued similar advisories Monday for its 132,000 natural gas customers.
In parts of Missouri, market prices for natural gas have risen more than 200 times compared with their levels from just last week, said Ewell Lawson, the vice president of external affairs for the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, which helps coordinate a natural gas supply pool for 11 municipalities in the state.
Other states faced a similar plight: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, for example, said the subzero temperatures have driven wholesale prices 10- to 100-times higher than normal.
There’s a chance that customers could be shielded from the exorbitant prices. Many natural gas providers buy the bulk of their supply in advance, and store it. But as reserves dwindle, utilities will likely need to turn to the sky-high prices on the wholesale market.
“We don’t want to get to that point where we have to tap into those market prices,” said Lawson. “That’s not to say that we won’t have to.”
Spire said its local operations are holding up just fine. But Carter said a primary issue is that extreme cold has frozen natural gas wells in places like Texas and Oklahoma, choking off the gas they would typically supply to national distribution systems. Wells in those locations aren’t designed for such conditions, he explained, and the loss of their production creates a void in the system that can domino.
“That affects prices everywhere,” said Carter. The St. Louis region is better insulated from the problems than the western side of Missouri, he said, which is more reliant on gas from Texas and Oklahoma. Pipelines supply St. Louis with natural gas from the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of Mexico to the Marcellus Shale in Eastern U.S.
Carter said that interstate reserves have already “been pulled down significantly.”
The cold has also wreaked havoc on electricity generation, particularly in Texas and Plains states — including western Missouri — where grid operators resorted to controlled interruptions of service, or rolling blackouts, amid surging demand for power.
Those blackouts, in turn, killed power to gas wells, Carter said, further exacerbating supply issues.
And the reliance on natural gas-fired power plants further constrained gas availability.
“What’s driving most of this is the need for natural gas,” said Lawson. “One part of that need is for electric generation. The other part of that need is home heating.”
All of this will almost certainly result in higher gas prices for customers.
“The cost is going to go up,” said Carter. “It’s spiked higher than it has in several years.”