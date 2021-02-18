‘Deer in the headlights.’ Postponed weddings, increased costs pummel St. Louis florists

ST. LOUIS — One day last March, the greenhouse at Urban Buds flower farm in Dutchtown was bursting with blooms. Busy season was just underway. Co-owner Mimo Davis loaded up her truck for a round of deliveries to local florists.
But when she arrived, each owner turned her away. Overnight, it seemed, the floral industry had wilted. Weddings were postponed. Galas, called off. Even funerals were downsizing.
“They looked like deer in the headlights,” said Davis. “I didn’t sell one flower that day.”
In the tenuous months that followed, florists pared expenses, dipped into savings and embraced e-commerce in a bid to survive. Some added curbside pickup. Some canceled storefront leases. Others beefed up or started subscription services. A few didn’t make it. And, for most, it's still unclear if they'll recover: Rescheduled weddings — partially paid for months ago — are elbowing out new business and adding costs. Logistics are more complex. And wholesale prices are expected to climb as a backlog of events competes for the same number of stems.
People are still buying flowers. During the pandemic, bouquets have become a proxy for in-person visits and an antidote for humdrum days at home. But a $50 arrangement of tulips or carnations can’t offset the loss of a wedding featuring $10,000 in bridal cascades, archways and altar decorations.
All but 5% of the flowers sold in the United States are grown overseas, mostly in Holland and South America. Those large-scale farms are trying to recuperate from a devastating spring, when daily life was suspended by shutdowns but nature paid no mind. In the Netherlands alone, 400 million flowers went to seed.
Dean Riebeling, co-owner of Botanicals Design Studio on South Grand, remembers watching a video of an “immense expanse of stems get bulldozed in a pile.” It took his breath away.
“I grew up in a household where flowers were everything,” he said. “Flowers are in my blood.”
The churn of the last 11 months has been unnerving even for a 30-year veteran of the business. The studio has been closed to the public since March, its vestibule redesigned for contact-free pickup. Riebeling has counseled engaged couples through wedding date changes and shrinking ceremonies. He trimmed his staff and beefed up his website.
“It’s been really difficult to get a handle on it,” said Riebeling. “There’s so many things dramatically changing.”
When Kate Estwing started City House Country Mouse six years ago, she sold plants and consulted on home gardens. That evolved into floral arranging — with a priority on locally grown blossoms. As Estwing picked up more weddings, she outgrew her home workspace and moved into a tiny storefront on the Hill. Early last year, she was thinking about hiring part-time help.
Then the bottom fell out. Wedding revenue plummeted. Her 375-square-foot shop seemed too small to accommodate walk-in customers.
“It definitely feels like I am back at the beginning,” Estwing said. “No one knew how bad this would get or how long this would take.”
To get through, Estwing revamped her subscription bouquet service, giving her a stream of orders she could count on each month. She also offers curbside pickups of “grab ‘n go” bouquets wrapped in the neighborhood newspaper, Il Pensiero.
Sunny McElwain stops by weekly for her City House flower fix. In December, McElwain bought peonies, hydrangeas and ranunculus by the armful, delivering them to folks she wouldn’t get to see over the holidays.
“During the pandemic, I’ve reflected on what makes me happy, and this makes me happy,” she said.
‘Flowers were everything’
Florists that rely exclusively on events have struggled even more. Jody Cox of An Affair to Remember in Tower Grove South saw her projected $50,000 in revenue growth nose-dive into a $250,000 loss last year. More than half of her calendar was scrubbed.
She has looked for ways to get leaner. No one was coming into her studio for in-person consultations, so she stopped renting that space. Trash pickup comes once a month instead of once a week. Her staff took a winter furlough.
To break even this year, Cox will need to squeeze 33 new bookings into her prime season, between May and November. But carryover dates have left less space for new engagements, blocking a fresh source of income.
Flowers cost two to three times what they did in 2019, an increase Cox has had to eat. She fears prices will continue to skyrocket.
“I’m hoping the farms just don’t cut the legs out from under us,” she said. “We live in a world of robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
Tina Barrera, who operates the Special Event Florist out of her Crestwood home, lost two-thirds of her revenue last year. She enrolled her sons in virtual school last fall, afraid if the family had to quarantine, she would lose work.
Many of the weddings she designed for were scaled-down affairs, but Barrera did have a few clients who used the money they saved on a smaller guest list to dress up their receptions.
Newlywed Taylor Narvick, of Morris, Illinois, invited fewer than half of the family and friends to her wedding last month than she originally planned. The extra cushion in her budget went to decking out the staircase at Union Station’s Grand Hall and draping the sweetheart table in white blooms with pops of pink.
“The flowers were everything,” she said. “It made the whole atmosphere of the wedding.”
Petals on the porch
After its delivery outing fell flat last March, the Urban Buds farm team eyed its crop of unsold freesias, poppies and sweet peas.
“We were five days out from compost,” said Davis. “We thought, ‘What can we do? What can we redo?’”
Urban Buds banked on their customers’ inclination to find joy in ephemeral bursts of color and fragrance. Flowers are a part of every major life event, Davis thought. Why should a pandemic be any different?
So they decided to sell directly to consumers. From that, the curbside pickup program Petals on Our Porch was born.
She and her employees built a new webpage in a day. “I was really clear with the staff. ‘There’s no secret bank account,’” she told them.
They filled orders and put them in buckets on the porch.
Every flower found a home.
The program drew dozens of patrons a day, through peak growing season. It made up for the loss in weddings, the downturn in orders from florists and a hiatus at Tower Grove Farmers Market, where Urban Buds found its following almost a decade ago.
Ann Shields of Kirkwood was a farmers market fan who became a porch regular.
“It was a really nice pandemic field trip,” she said. “I don’t need more stuff in my life, but I do need more beauty.”