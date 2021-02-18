‘Deer in the headlights.’ Postponed weddings, increased costs pummel St. Louis florists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She has looked for ways to get leaner. No one was coming into her studio for in-person consultations, so she stopped renting that space. Trash pickup comes once a month instead of once a week. Her staff took a winter furlough.

To break even this year, Cox will need to squeeze 33 new bookings into her prime season, between May and November. But carryover dates have left less space for new engagements, blocking a fresh source of income.

Flowers cost two to three times what they did in 2019, an increase Cox has had to eat. She fears prices will continue to skyrocket.

“I’m hoping the farms just don’t cut the legs out from under us,” she said. “We live in a world of robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Tina Barrera, who operates the Special Event Florist out of her Crestwood home, lost two-thirds of her revenue last year. She enrolled her sons in virtual school last fall, afraid if the family had to quarantine, she would lose work.

Many of the weddings she designed for were scaled-down affairs, but Barrera did have a few clients who used the money they saved on a smaller guest list to dress up their receptions.