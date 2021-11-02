 Skip to main content
Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

Deere employees reject contract offer, will stay on strike

Members of the United Auto Workers listen to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Deere & Co. workers were set to continue their three-week-old strike after they voted to reject a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the United Auto Workers that bumped up wages and bonuses, the UAW said on Tuesday.

The strike will continue and 55% of the workers voted down the agreement, the UAW added.

Workers at 12 facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas rejected the second tentative agreement, Deere said.

The company would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in its employees through agreements reached with the UAW, Deere Chief Administrative Officer Marc Howze said.

The latest agreement provided for a 10% rise in wages this year, 5% in 2023 and 2025, as well as lump sum bonuses amounting to 3% of their pay for 2022, 2024 and 2026, according to the union.

This was an improvement to last month’s agreement, which was rejected overwhelmingly by the workers. It provided for 5% to 6% wage rise this year and 3% raises in 2023 and 2025 along with a 2% lump sum bonus.

The workers then went on strike, demanding better terms from Illinois-based Deere.

The company in August forecast fiscal 2021 net income between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion, up from its previous outlook of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion. 

