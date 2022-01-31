‘Defeat the cycle’: After record-breaking year, Olin predicts another one in 2022

CLAYTON — Olin Corp. just reported its most profitable year ever. Its leaders think 2022 will be even better.

The Clayton-based company said it expects to boost core earnings by up to $300 million, which would be a 12% improvement. And CEO Scott Sutton told investors Friday that 2023 may be even better.

Olin’s industrial chemicals business usually runs in cycles, rising and falling with supply, demand and the rest of the economy: When demand rises, prices go up, and Olin produces more to capture profits. That typically makes prices drop, profits sink, and production slow, at which point the process can start over.

But now, Olin is trying something new. Despite booming demand for chemicals used to build electric cars, housing and infrastructure, the company is holding production flat — even shutting down plants in Texas, Alabama and California — driving up prices and allowing Olin to cash in. And executives say the rest of the world isn’t rushing to fill the gap, so they don’t plan to reverse course any time soon.

The company expects its Winchester ammunition business, which accounted for 15% of its 2021 revenue, to continue to grow as well. Millions of people have gotten into shooting sports in the past two years, the company said, and military contracts are on the way.

“The result is that Olin defeats the cycle,” Sutton said. “All of our businesses succeed.”

Things are going according to plan so far. Strong demand and rising prices drove profits in every one of the company’s divisions to all-time highs last year. The last time sales in the chlor alkali division — which produces chemicals for products such as bleach, soap and fertilizer — reached a peak, in 2018, their operating margin was 16%. This year it was 24%.

Wall Street analysts poked and prodded at the story for an hour Friday morning, seeking a glimpse at the company’s future. At least two asked when Olin would consider increasing chemicals production.

Sutton was noncommittal.

He said he would prefer to buy from third parties to meet demand rather than have to spend money building more capacity, which might not be needed in the future. “That’s a great way to grow the company without spending excessive capital,” he said.

The last question of the hour came from a researcher from Bank of America. He asked how Olin would respond if some of the companies it had stopped supplying started making their own chemicals and potentially diluting the market.

Sutton paused. “Well, I would just say that the world is going to need more chlor alkali and it’s not on the world’s agenda right now to build more plants.”

Still, he said, eventually somebody will build one. “We’ll see,” he said.

