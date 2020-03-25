Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

Contract drivers who deliver for Amazon in the United States are paid an hourly rate starting at $15, according to the company. In written responses to questions from Reuters, Amazon said it requires its delivery contractors to offer health care coverage, but didn’t specify how much of the cost, if any, the firms cover.

Some drivers say they opt out of the health coverage because they can’t afford the high out-of-pocket costs. Amazon said it required its contractors to offer drivers an unspecified amount of paid time off, but didn’t say whether they were guaranteed sick pay. The company also has a program known as Amazon Flex, where independent contractors sign up for time slots to take groceries or packages to customers' doorsteps in their own cars.

Amazon said it is taking “extreme measures” to protect all workers, including contracted drivers. Such efforts include “tripling down on deep cleaning, procuring safety supplies that are available, and changing processes to ensure those in our buildings are keeping safe distances.”

Amazon said it is giving its contracted delivery companies hand sanitizer and wipes to allow drivers to clean their vehicles. Asked about drivers’ accounts that such supplies were unavailable, the company said some delivery sites “may on occasion see brief shortages.”