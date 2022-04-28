Despite high coal prices, Peabody opens 2022 with bigger quarterly losses than last year

Higher costs — and complications from the coronavirus and severe weather — contributed to increased losses for Peabody, the coal producer said Thursday ahead of a quarterly earnings call with investors.

Peabody reported losses of about $120 million for the three-month period that ended March 31. That performance is 50% worse than the loss absorbed by the company in the same quarter last year.

The St. Louis-based company — touted as the world's largest private-sector coal producer — saw its quarterly revenues climb by about $40 million, to $691 million, since a year ago, despite a slight drop in its tonnage of coal sold.

But those gains were more than offset by higher operating costs and expenses, which swelled by nearly $120 million over the same interval, shooting to almost $700 million overall.

The company said it invested tens of millions of dollars in its U.S. mines in Wyoming and the Midwest, while also battling production and logistical challenges at key Australian facilities beset by record rainfall and coronavirus-induced labor shortages.

Peabody executives still conveyed optimism, buoyed by high prices for coal.

"Strong global market dynamics persist for our products, driving prices to unprecedented levels globally," said President and CEO Jim Grech, in a statement accompanying Peabody's earnings report. "With projected increased sales, we remain poised to deliver a strong 2022."

