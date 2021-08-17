Despite lawsuit, Centene subsidiary wins Ohio Medicaid contract

CLAYTON — The state of Ohio has awarded a Medicaid contract to a Centene Corp. subsidiary, the company announced Tuesday, two months after Centene agreed to settle a lawsuit with the state for $88 million.

The Centene subsidiary, Buckeye Health Plan, has provided managed care services in Ohio since 2004. In 2020 it served more than 420,000 members.

In April the Ohio Department of Medicaid and state attorney general David Yost filed suit against Centene and Buckeye Health Plan, alleging the companies used opaque billing practices that resulted in overpayments by the state Medicaid program.

In June, Centene reached a no-fault agreement with Ohio, and agreed to pay $88 million to the state. At the same time, it also announced a $55 million no-fault agreement with the state of Mississippi, where the state auditor had been investigating a different Centene subsidiary.

Brent Layton, Centene's executive vice president and president of U.S. markets, products and international, said Tuesday that the company is "humbled and honored" to continue providing health care services in Ohio.

"We have great respect for the critically important and long-standing partnership with the state of Ohio," Layton said in a statement.

The new contract begins in 2022.

