Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip

Asked if the university considered QuikTrip a “signature development” at what the city-approved plan calls a “key entry location to the redevelopment area,” SLU spokesman Clayton Berry confirmed the sale but said the university had no further information.

Brooks Goedeker, who leads the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corp., the redevelopment corporation St. Louis approved in 2017 and which SLU controls with three of five board seats, did not respond to a request for comment.

Urbanists and sustainability advocates have been fuming for months as it became clear SLU was considering a sale of unused parking lots along Grand to the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store chain.

The university sought in the spring to distance itself from the potential sale, saying only it had told the company to work with the adjacent Tiffany Community Association on the potential for a QuikTrip and referring questions to the company.

But documents filed with the real estate sale in September show QuikTrip has had the SLU land under contract since February 2019.