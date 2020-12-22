Despite ‘three martini’ tax break, COVID-19 bill leaves struggling U.S. restaurants cold

PPP and tax deductions

The coronavirus relief bill does include loans and tax breaks the restaurant industry could tap, but not the dedicated grants trade groups had spent months lobbying for, arguing that the restaurant industry deserved similar subsidies to airlines and farms.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), offered in the spring, will receive $284 billion in new funding. The loans, which can be forgiven under certain conditions, are available to any industry and under the new bill have more lenient terms.

The bill also allows any company to fully deduct business expenses that are paid with PPP loans, even if the loans are forgiven by the government.

“Without this, restaurants were going to be facing a major tax liability moving into 2021,” said Sean Kennedy, a spokesman for the NRA. The bill also enhances certain tax credits, including for employee retention, heavily used by restaurants, he said. Kennedy said the business meal deductions will help in the medium term, when workers start returning to offices.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition said the new PPP funding will “buy time,” but warns that without billions in cash grants more restaurants will shutter.