Detroit automakers agree to UAW request to shutter U.S. plants

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

The Detroit Three automakers have agreed to shut down their U.S. plants to stop the spread of coronavirus, bowing to pressure from the union representing about 150,000 hourly workers at those facilities, including 4,000 at the General Motors plant in Wentzville, industry officials said Wednesday.

Ford and General Motors confirmed the decisions to shut U.S. plants, as well as factories in Canada and Mexico. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was expected to follow suit.

The Detroit automakers' shares took a beating on Wednesday, with GM falling more than 25%. Ford fell 17% and Fiat Chrysler was down 16%. The Detroit automakers' North American factories build their most profitable trucks and sport utility vehicles, such as Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler, GM's Chevrolet Silverado pickup and the Ford F-series truck line.

The actions come less than a day after the automakers and the United Auto Workers union agreed to keep plants running with reduced shifts and staffing, and more time allowed for cleaning.