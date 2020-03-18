Detroit automakers, UAW agree to curb production to contain coronavirus

Gamble had told the automakers on Sunday that they should shut U.S. factories for two weeks, and made that position public early Tuesday.

The agreement reached after talks late Tuesday allows the automakers to keep building profitable models such as Ford’s F-150 pickup, Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep Wrangler and GM’s Cadillac Escalade at a reduced pace.

The compromise is less costly than a full shutdown that would have forced the automakers to forego billions in revenue during the current quarter.

U.S. vehicle sales are likely to slow as consumers are urged, or forced, to stay home in many states. Slowing production could avoid building up inventories of vehicles that would have to be discounted later.

Ford said on Tuesday it had to temporarily stop production of sport utility vehicles at a plant in Chicago because of parts shortages.

The UAW said the automakers also agreed to "work with us in Washington, D.C., on behalf of our members as we manage the disruption in the industry."

The union’s statement did not elaborate on what it wants from the U.S. government, but a parade of industries is forming in the capital seeking assistance as coronavirus lockdowns threaten the economy.