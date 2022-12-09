Developer aims to turn Maryland Heights hotel into apartments

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A developer has filed plans to turn a struggling Maryland Heights hotel into apartments, city documents show.

New York-based Churchwick Partners told the city of Maryland Heights that its 106-room Sonesta ES Hotel, at 1855 Craigshire Drive, is losing out to competing hotels and that the tight labor market is making it harder for it to retain employees. The company says the extended-stay hotel's seven buildings make it "obsolete" and that it would be unlikely to obtain financing to either renovate the hotel or rebuild it.

But Churchwick Partners said an apartment development would better suit the location and fit the city's comprehensive plan. The hotel's rooms — which range from 600 to 740 square feet — make it ideal for a multifamily conversion, according to city documents.

If approved, the company would begin making upgrades next year. No costs were disclosed in the documents.

City staff is recommending the Planning Commission approve the plan when it meets on Dec. 13.

Churchwick Partners and New York-based Rockledge partnered on the deal to buy the hotel, which was part of a bigger portfolio acquisition that included other extended-stay hotels around the U.S., according to a news release.