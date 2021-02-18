Developer buys Butler Brothers building, bets MLS stadium will spark that area of downtown

ST. LOUIS — A Memphis developer has purchased the historic Butler Brothers building on Olive Street, betting that momentum around Union Station and a new Major League Soccer stadium will finally make feasible a rehab of one of the largest empty buildings in the Downtown West neighborhood.

A company affiliated with Development Services Group of Memphis closed on the building at 1717 Olive Street last month. The company focuses on "adaptive reuse of historic buildings in urban communities around the U.S," said Gary Prosterman, the firm's president and CEO.

Development Services Group is still preparing plans for the building, Prosterman said.

“What we can say is we were attracted to it because we do believe in the momentum in the Downtown West area, but we’ve got to get much more immersed in the community," he said. "These are big, long, hard projects.”