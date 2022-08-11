Developer eyes $1.2 billion redevelopment on St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS — Another developer is going after Chouteau's Landing.

Good Developments Group, based in St. Louis and New York, says it's planning a $1.2 billion remaking of the old factory district south of the Arch with residential, retail, entertainment, office and industrial uses.

Government documents say the project, dubbed Gateway South, will take several years and could seek incentives from a number of government sources.

The city's port authority is meeting Thursday for preliminary discussions on the project and potential public support.