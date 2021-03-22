Developer interested in AT&T building

ST. LOUIS — There’s new interest in downtown’s vacant AT&T tower, a 44-story single-tenant office building that has sat empty since late 2017.

An interested party has been in discussions with city officials, said Otis Williams, who heads the city’s economic development arm, the St. Louis Development Corp.

“We’ve had recent conversations with potential developers,” he said Monday.

Williams declined to name the interested developer but said the party spoke with city officials last week and was exploring rehabbing the 35-year-old building at 909 Chestnut Street. Williams said the building is in “great shape.”

An online auction for the building had been scheduled for Monday but was canceled, the St. Louis Business Journal first reported.