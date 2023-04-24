ST. LOUIS — A developer is proposing to build 18 apartments on a vacant lot near Tower Grove Park.

AHM Group is seeking approval from the St. Louis Preservation Board to move forward with building the apartments at 3000-3004 Minnesota Avenue, just west of the former Grant School, in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. The board reviews all development proposals in historic districts.

AHM Group has completed or is underway with several projects throughout the city of St. Louis, including a $140 million plan to build a "mass timber" apartment tower in Downtown West near the soccer stadium.

Costs for its Minnesota Avenue project were not disclosed in city documents.

The preservation board meets at 4 p.m. Monday.