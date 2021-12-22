 Skip to main content
Developer pitches $38 million condo project in Clayton
Developer pitches $38 million condo project in Clayton

New condos planned for Clayton

Midas Capital plans to build 42 condominiums at 8230 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton.

 City of Clayton

CLAYTON — A developer is proposing to build 42 condominiums near Maryland Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton. 

Midas Capital, an affiliate of Maryland Heights hotel developer Midas Hospitality, will build the condos across four buildings at 8230 Forsyth Boulevard for $38 million, according to plans filed with the city of Clayton.

Midas expects to file building permits and begin marketing the condos for sale this summer, said Steve Metherd, vice president of development at Midas Capital.

The existing property, a 1950s-era retail building, would be demolished to make way for the condos. The property is currently owned by affiliates of Apex Oil Co. and P.A. Novelly II, whose father is chairman of Apex, state records show. 

Metherd said his firm has a signed purchase and sale agreement for the property.

Midas Construction, an affiliated firm, is the builder on the project. HDA Architects, the design arm of St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate Ventures, is the architect for the project. Green Street is not a partner on this project, Metherd said. 

