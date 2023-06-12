ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A developer has proposed to build new apartments on Olive Boulevard near the Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.

TriStar Real Estate Acquisitions is seeking to build a four-story apartment building in unincorporated St. Louis County at 12685 Olive Boulevard, northwest of the hospital at Olive and North Mason Road.

Plans filed with St. Louis County don't indicate the number of apartments planned for the 18-acre site, and the developer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TriStar Real Estate Acquisitions has the property under contract to buy from General German Protestant Orphans Association, plans show. It is seeking approval from the St. Louis County Planning Commission to rezone the property to allow for apartments.

TriStar Real Estate Acquisitions is affiliated with TriStar Properties, which has built several warehouses across the St. Louis metro area.

The St. Louis County Planning Commission is slated to hold a public hearing for the developer's request at 7 p.m. Monday at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton.