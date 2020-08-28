 Skip to main content
Developer proposes apartment rehab of downtown community college building
Developer proposes apartment rehab of downtown community college building

Rehab proposed of former St. Louis Community College building

Pier Property Group and Bamboo Equity Partners plan to turn the brick building at 300 S. Broadway into 80 apartments. A 33-story apartment tower was proposed to replace this St. Louis Community College building in late 2017.

ST. LOUIS — Pier Property Group and Bamboo Equity Partners plan a $17.7 million rehab of the former St. Louis Community College administration building at 300 South Broadway, adjacent to the Tums factory and across from Busch Stadium. The developers plan to turn the property into 80 apartments and ground-floor retail.

Creve Coeur-based Bamboo this month purchased the building, parts of which were constructed in the 1890s, from the community college for $3.6 million, according to a city report. Michael Hamburg, principal of Clayton-based Pier Property, who has renovated industrial buildings into apartments in Forest Park Southeast and Midtown, told a city board Tuesday that alterations over the years to the facade of the six-story building make it ineligible for historic tax credits.

To boost the number of units, he plans to add a seventh story to the building.

The site was the center of some excitement and controversy in late 2017, when a development team made up of Jack Holleran of HDA Architects and two Chicago companies proposed tearing down the structure to make way for a 33-story apartment tower. But after winning approval from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for a 20-year tax abatement, the developer’s plans never materialized and the college put the building back on the market.

This time, city officials are recommending a decade of tax abatement.

Jacob Barker • 314-340-8291 @jacobbarker on Twitter jbarker@post-dispatch.com

