Developer proposes apartment rehab of downtown community college building

ST. LOUIS — Pier Property Group and Bamboo Equity Partners plan a $17.7 million rehab of the former St. Louis Community College administration building at 300 South Broadway, adjacent to the Tums factory and across from Busch Stadium. The developers plan to turn the property into 80 apartments and ground-floor retail.

Creve Coeur-based Bamboo this month purchased the building, parts of which were constructed in the 1890s, from the community college for $3.6 million, according to a city report. Michael Hamburg, principal of Clayton-based Pier Property, who has renovated industrial buildings into apartments in Forest Park Southeast and Midtown, told a city board Tuesday that alterations over the years to the facade of the six-story building make it ineligible for historic tax credits.