 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Developer seeks incentives for $12 million Laclede’s Landing apartment project

  • 0
704 North Second Street

The Old Judge Coffee Building, 704 North Second Street, is in the center with the black awning in this screenshot from Google StreetView

Advantes Development Group is asking a St. Louis development board to recommend tax incentives for its plan to add 33 apartments in Laclede’s Landing.

Advantes is seeking 10 years of tax abatement for its redevelopment of the Old Judge Coffee Building, at 704 North Second Street, that was built in 1844. The developer said it would charge rent at below market rate, ranging from $1,068-$1,425. The project is estimated to cost $12.2 million, according to a Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority meeting agenda.

The developer has redeveloped other buildings in Laclede’s Landing, a historic neighborhood located north of the Gateway Arch. But three months ago Advantes said it was putting most of its projects here on hold due to vagrants and vandalism.

People are also reading…

LCRA is slated to review the project at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Emerson HQ decision looms as company restructures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News