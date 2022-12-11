Developer seeks incentives for $12 million Laclede’s Landing apartment project

Advantes Development Group is asking a St. Louis development board to recommend tax incentives for its plan to add 33 apartments in Laclede’s Landing.

Advantes is seeking 10 years of tax abatement for its redevelopment of the Old Judge Coffee Building, at 704 North Second Street, that was built in 1844. The developer said it would charge rent at below market rate, ranging from $1,068-$1,425. The project is estimated to cost $12.2 million, according to a Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority meeting agenda.

The developer has redeveloped other buildings in Laclede’s Landing, a historic neighborhood located north of the Gateway Arch. But three months ago Advantes said it was putting most of its projects here on hold due to vagrants and vandalism.

LCRA is slated to review the project at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.