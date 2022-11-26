Developer seeks OK to demo former Wells Fargo office in Midtown for 2 hotels

ST. LOUIS — A local developer is seeking approval to demolish a former Wells Fargo office in Midtown to make way for two hotels.

2601 Market Hotel Investors LLC — an entity affiliated with St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate Ventures — is scheduled to go before the St. Louis Preservation Board on Dec. 5 to seek approval for the demolition at Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, according to a board agenda. Green Street bought the property from the St. Louis-based brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co. in 2020 for nearly $6 million.

The company said earlier this year that it is partnering with another developer, Maryland Heights-based hotelier Midas, to build a 170-room boutique Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and a 129-room extended-stay Staybridge Suites at the site. A Green Street representative did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

The property is situated at a key location in the city of St. Louis: on the Downtown West and Midtown border, just a quarter mile west from the new soccer stadium and other neighborhood attractions like Union Station.

The Preservation Board weighs in on demolition requests for property located in preservation review districts. The property consists of two office buildings totaling over 100,000 square feet of space.

It’s not clear from the board agenda if the developer’s demolition request includes both buildings. But both were listed in an application for a demo permit Green Street filed in July.

The buildings, which Wells Fargo called the A and B buildings, are older than the rest of the company’s campus. Wells Fargo had already moved employees out of those spaces and into newer, renovated buildings on the campus prior to its sale to Green Street. Company officials had previously said it could benefit from a full-service hotel with large enough conference spaces to host employees.