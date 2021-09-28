Developer to build new office building in Cortex, targets region's growing geospatial hub

ST. LOUIS — A company that provides secure space for government agencies and contractors plans to build a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Cortex technology district in a bid to target the region's growing geospatial and cybersecurity industries, officials announced Tuesday.

Virginia-based Westway Services Group, a private real estate investment and development company, aims to have its new office building at Forest Park Avenue and Sarah Street open by late 2023. The company specializes in building sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIF, that allow the government and companies to process, handle or discuss classified or sensitive information. Westway does not know when construction would begin, officials said.

“We are excited to welcome Westway to Cortex and to the growing national security community in St. Louis," Cortex CEO and President Sam Fiorello said in a statement. "Cortex has seen the demand for secure workspace from our tenants and prospective tenants. Westway specializes in meeting this demand and will serve as a national draw."

In addition to Cortex, Westway also will operate 75,000 square feet of SCIF space in downtown St. Louis' Globe Building, which has already lured in several geospatial firms.

Business and civic organizations have rallied around the geospatial industry, boosted by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's new $1.7 billion campus that's under construction in north St. Louis.

