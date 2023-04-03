WEBSTER GROVES — After seeing a quick lease up of its Webster Groves office campus, a developer said it will now build an addition to accommodate more tenants.

Maryland Heights-based Bamboo Equity Partners said it expects to start construction on a new 40,000-square-foot office building at its Owen Ridge campus, east of Brentwood Boulevard at 345-357 Marshall Avenue, later this year with completion expected in 2024.

The addition is a speculative office, meaning Bamboo is building it without having secured tenants. But the company has confidence it can fill the space after seeing high demand at Owen Ridge, where it has leased 50,000 square feet in 18 months, said Ed Backer of Intelica CRE, Bamboo's sister company.

Two tenants changed up their space, Backer said: Software consultants Systematic Group expanded its office space from 2,385 to 8,520 square feet, and marketing agency Paradowski Creative consolidated its 15,00 square feet space onto one floor where they're able to make it more collaborative.

"It’s exciting to see such growth and success on this project despite an otherwise challenging real estate market," Backer said in a statement. Backer and Ericka Seidel represent Bamboo in its leases at Owen Ridge.

The new building comes as the St. Louis region's office market is still navigating through the upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic where companies are rethinking their space needs.

But the local market did end 2022 on an upswing, reporting its first occupancy gains of the year, according to the latest research from commercial real estate firm JLL.

Overall, the St. Louis region's office market had a 77.9% occupancy rate at the end of 2022, JLL found.