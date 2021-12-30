Developer to pitch $236 million industrial park in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A prolific industrial developer has plans to build a $236 million business park on the Wildwood and Chesterfield border.

NorthPoint Development, based in Kansas City, is proposing to build nine warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet of space northwest of North Eatherton and Centaur roads in Wildwood. The multiphase development will take several years, said Wakeel Rahman, NorthPoint's vice president of acquisitions.

NorthPoint estimates the development will create up to 1,300 jobs, plans filed with the city show.

Wildwood's development and zoning committee will review the project at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday — "step one" in the approval process, Rahman said.

NorthPoint has built nearly $1 billon worth of industrial development in the St. Louis region, including in Hazelwood, Wentzville and the Metro East. The company also is building warehouses at the Riverport Trade Center in Maryland Heights.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.