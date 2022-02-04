Developer to start construction on 180 apartments in St. Peters

ST. PETERS — Construction will start this spring on a 180-unit apartment development in St. Peters.
Chesterfield-based Mia Rose Holdings is developing the project, called The Station Luxury Living in St. Peters, off Mexico Road near the intersection of Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
The development will feature 60 two-bedroom apartments and 120 one-bedroom apartments. It's expected to open early next year.
The general contractor is Midas Construction, the architect is Rosemann & Associates and the engineers are Engenuity and Premier Design Group. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
