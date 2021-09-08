Developer withdraws application to turn Karpeles museum into condos

ST. LOUIS — A developer planning high-end condominiums for a historic church that previously housed a manuscript museum has withdrawn his application for a building permit.

Mersad Smajic, whose JEMZ Holding LLC acquired the building last year, was seeking approval to turn the fire-gutted structure at 3524 Russell Boulevard into about 20 luxury condos.

An appeal of a building permit denial on the project had been scheduled at the St. Louis Board of Adjustment Wednesday, but board members did not consider the appeal, saying the applicant had withdrawn the permit.

Smajic could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The building housed the Karpeles Manuscript Museum from 2015 until 2019, when a fire tore through the structure.

The collection of rare artifacts and manuscripts were saved from the flames, and the museum, one of 13 around the country created by California-based real estate investor David Karpeles and his wife, is slated to reopen as soon as November in an old funeral home at 3620 Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown area.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.