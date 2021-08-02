Developers pitch $13M senior housing project in Bevo Mill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Lutheran Senior Services and a community development group are planning to build a $13 million senior housing project that would add 80 new apartments near the Bevo Mill.

Lutheran Senior Services and Tower Grove Neighborhoods Community Development Corp. plan to build the four-story building at 4900 Gravois Avenue. The nearly 2-acre site is diagonal from the Bevo Mill.

Midwest BankCentre donated the property, valued at $1.6 million, to Tower Grove Neighborhoods CDC late last year after relocating a bank branch to 5017 Gravois Avenue.

The developers are seeking 15 years of tax abatement. The city's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority is slated to review the project at its meeting this week. Sean Spencer, executive director of Tower Grove Neighborhoods CDC, also sits on the LCRA board but will not attend the meeting, Spencer told the Post-Dispatch.

Lutheran Senior Services and Tower Grove Neighborhoods CDC plan to use private funds and federal low-income housing tax credits to pay for the project.

