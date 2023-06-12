ST. LOUIS — Developers have filed plans to add hundreds of apartments and create more entertainment options in Midtown, building on a swathe of restaurants, housing and entertainment venues that have opened over the past few years.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures plans to renovate the former Famous-Barr warehouse — next to the new Armory game hall and across the interstate from City Foundry — into apartments, office, shops and entertainment space.

And a development partnership between Clayton-based Spitzberg Lassen Enterprises and Minnesota-based Tailwind Group could add hundreds of student apartments just west of St. Louis University.

The St. Louis Planning Commission will this week review both projects. Together, the two would again boost the density of the booming Midtown neighborhood.

The Green Street project is just west of the St. Louis developer's Armory entertainment complex that opened late last year; it's also across Interstate 64 from City Foundry STL, a mixed-use entertainment complex that is currently building a second phase of apartments.

Green Street plans to turn the warehouse into 177 apartments, 650 parking spots, 170,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, plans filed with the city of St. Louis show.

Green Street acquired the building, at 3728 Market Street, in 2021 for $22 million, according to city records.

The site is currently occupied by MERS Goodwill Outlet and Hazzard Moving and Storage. A spokesperson for Goodwill said the plan does not require the organization to move; Goodwill still has another 10 years of its lease left with options on that space. Hazzard Moving and Storage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Green Street is petitioning for a zoning change to allow for residential, a move the staff of the city Planning Commission supports, documents show. But city records show that the developer has yet to pay $608,137.13 in 2022 real estate taxes. It's not clear whether that will impact city support or plans. A company spokeswoman declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the student housing project calls for 314 apartments for college students across 12 stories, plus parking, retail and a second-story amenity on vacant land at 3800 Laclede Avenue. The site is just west of St. Louis University and less than a mile north of the Green Street proposal.

The project sits within the boundaries of the Midtown Redevelopment Corp., a SLU- and SSM Health-anchored agency that oversees development across 400 acres near the university. The redevelopment corporation can grant tax abatement for projects within the footprint, but the student housing project will not be receiving incentives, Executive Director Brooks Goedeker said.

The developers are seeking rezoning to allow for residential, which the staff of the Planning Commission supports.

The area's alderwoman, Laura Keys, also supports both the student housing and Green Street projects.

The Board of Aldermen have final say on the approval of both proposals.

The Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday online and in person at the Delmar Divine Berges Conference Center at 5501 Delmar Boulevard.