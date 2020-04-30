Devil’s in the detail for junk debt investors facing rising defaults

Besides tweaking earnings and loading up on debt, some covenant-lite deals also give companies the leeway to strip collateral out of creditors’ reach. Some can then use revenues generated by the stripped asset to keep paying dividends, or use it as collateral again to raise more debt.

While bankers selling these deals often say the terms are unlikely to actually be used, there is precedent.

Take U.S. retailer J.Crew. In 2017, it moved the intellectual property of its brand into a new company, stripping investors who had lent against the asset of their collateral.

It was so infamous that terms added to subsequent financing deals to avoid a repeat are now known as the “J.Crew Blocker.”

J.Crew did not respond to requests for comment.

One partner at a law firm in London, who asked not to be identified, said at least two clients have asked recently if they can strip assets away from creditors, just as J.Crew did. In one case, the aim was to use the stripped asset as collateral to raise more money from a new investor.