MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The shipping and logistics giant DHL is closing a St. Louis County facility, resulting in dozens of layoffs.

The Germany-based company said in a statement Friday that it is moving its St. Louis County facility to the Kansas City region.

"In Kansas City, we will have a larger, fully-owned distribution center that will allow us to process more volume," the statement read.

The move will result in layoffs of 75 workers, according to the notice filed with the state. The company said workers have been given advance notice, and offered the chance to move to Kansas City.

The distribution center, located at 11401 Moog Drive in Maryland Heights, will close on May 8, the company said.