Dierbergs employees to vote on new union contract

BRIDGETON — Employees of Dierbergs, a supermarket chain based in Chesterfield, are scheduled to meet tonight to vote on a new union contract.

The contract establishes wage increases through 2024 and new sick day policies. It's very similar to a contract ratified by union members at Schnucks grocery stores in May, the union said.

Employees would receive a wage increase of $1 per hour every year, including this year, if the contract is approved. They would also receive a pay increase of 75 cents per hour during overnight shifts and a $1 per hour increase while training new employees.

Retiring or quitting employees would be paid for all unused sick days under the new contract.

Workers would also have the ability to take open shifts at other Dierbergs stores, rather than just their location.

Union members are set to meet at the District 9 Machinists Hall in Bridgeton at 7 p.m. for a discussion of the proposal and secret vote. The leaders of the union recommend approval, according to a Tuesday announcement.