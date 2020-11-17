Dierbergs extends hours through day before Thanksgiving due to coronavirus surge

CHESTERFIELD — Dierbergs is extending its hours through midnight on Nov. 25 (the Wednesday before Thanksgiving) in hopes of avoiding crowded stores as shoppers stock up on fixings for holiday meals, and is asking customers to plan ahead and to social-distance.

The grocer on Tuesday said that with rising coronavirus cases in Missouri and Illinois, it is "updating safety protocols and offering tips for shopping more safely and avoiding crowds in an effort to help keep associates and customers safe while in store."

That includes asking that one shopper per household come to the store when possible, and to avoid peak shopping hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Overall, our customers should not experience a big change in our stores," said Greg Dierberg, chief executive officer and president of Dierbergs Markets. "While we do expect more people shopping in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, with our one shopper per one household request, we feel good about being able to accommodate everyone’s product needs and still maintain safety standards.”

For online orders, plan ahead. Customers placing special orders in time for Thanksgiving will need to do so by Saturday, Nov. 21, the store said.