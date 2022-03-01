 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dierbergs launches rewards program

CHESTERFIELD — Dierbergs Markets introduced a new rewards program this week, following a trend in the industry. 

Shoppers who join Dierbergs Rewards will be able to earn points on purchases they can redeem for free groceries or discounts at the register. 

Customers can sign up on the app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store, or at Dierbergs.com/rewards. Those with existing accounts prior to Feb. 15 will need to go through another sign-up process to get started.

The program is free to join, and for a limited time, new members can earn 500 bonus points for signing up.

