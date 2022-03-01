 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dierbergs lifts mask mandates for shoppers and employees

CHESTERFIELD — Dierbergs lifted masking requirements for shoppers and employees this week, citing new guidance from the federal government. 

The decision coincided with the end of mask mandates in St. Louis County and Illinois Monday. 

Schnucks, the other major grocer in the region, did the same for shoppers, employees and vendors in stores throughout the region save for those in St. Louis, where a mask mandate is in effect until at least March 6. Employees and vendors also have to mask up at Schnucks' Carbondale store.

