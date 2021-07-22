Dierbergs looking to hire 400 at upcoming events

Dierbergs Markets is looking to hire 400 people at hiring events in the next three weeks.

The first event will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday at the grocer’s O’Fallon, Missouri, store at 2979 Highway K. That event will focus on filling 150 available positions at the new Lake Saint Louis store, scheduled to open in November.

The second event will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Des Peres store at 1080 Lindemann Road.

The third event will be from 11 a.m-6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the store at 12420 Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

Qualified candidates could be hired on the spot.

Those interested are encouraged to apply in advance by texting the word TEAM to 97211 or by visiting careers.dierbergs.com/events/event.

The Chesterfield-based grocer is seeking cashiers, courtesy clerks, and associates in the meat, deli, produce, bakery and seafood departments. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

