UNIVERSITY CITY — Grocery chain Dierbergs has plans to open a store at the new Markets at Olive development in University City.

The grocer would build a roughly 65,000-square-foot store at the development, at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard, near the new Costco, according to plans filed with the city.

Costco is the only retailer currently open at Markets at Olive. Chase Bank and restaurant chains Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, Chipotle, First Watch and Panera Bread, known locally as St. Louis Bread Co., have signed leases at the development, according to city documents. It's not clear when they are expected to open.

The University City council is slated to review the Dierbergs project at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Dierbergs has 26 stores in the St. Louis region. It is opening its 27th store — at Crestwood Crossings in south St. Louis County on the former Crestwood mall site — in late March.