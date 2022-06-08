Dierbergs workers pass new union contract

BRIDGETON — Employees of Chesterfield-based Dierbergs markets approved a three-year contract on Wednesday night.

The contract, similar to one ratified by union members at Schnucks grocery stores in May, establishes new sick leave policies and wage increases through 2024, the union said.

“This is arguably the best contract in our history,” said David Cook, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, which represents about 1,800 Dierbergs workers. “Many of these men and women worked through a pandemic.”

The new contract was set to give employees pay increases of $1 per hour every year, including this year, if approved, plus 75 cents per hour during overnight shifts and a $1 per hour more while training new employees. Retiring or quitting employees will be paid for all unused sick days, and workers will be able to take open shifts at other Dierbergs stores, rather than just their location.

Cook said the new contract also boosted health care benefits without additional costs to workers.

Union members met at the District 9 Machinists Hall in Bridgeton. Union leaders recommended approval.