CHESTERFIELD — Dillard’s Inc. is alleging city officials “colluded” with developers behind a $3 billion effort to create a downtown Chesterfield that could cause the retailer to lose its store through eminent domain, according to a new lawsuit.

The department store chain alleges Chesterfield officials did not follow state law when it approved a $353 million incentive package — called tax increment financing, or TIF — for projects that entail the demolition of the nearly defunct Chesterfield Mall.

Dillard’s owns property at the mall, and said it always planned to reopen its store after it closed in 2016 due to flooding. The redevelopment and eminent domain, the company alleges, poses a “substantial threat of irreparable harm” to Dillard’s.

The retailer is asking St. Louis County Circuit Court to overturn the TIF, exclude Dillard’s property from any redevelopment and declare that eminent domain cannot be used against the retailer in any future redevelopment.

In a statement, the city of Chesterfield denied the allegations.

“The city disagrees with the allegations made by Dillard’s in its lawsuit — particularly any allegations about collusion between the city and any developer,” the city said. “At all times, the city engaged in a process that was appropriate, fair and lawful. We intend to present evidence of this to the judge.”

Dillard’s declined to comment.

Chesterfield City Council unanimously approved the $353 million TIF late last year after several contentious public meetings that pitted the city against the Parkway and Rockwood school districts. The TIF will divert some of the new taxes generated by the projects into a special fund to pay for new infrastructure like roads, sewers and sidewalks in and near the redevelopment area.

The projects, led separately by developers CRG and The Staenberg Group, would completely transform roughly 240 acres around Chesterfield Parkway West and Wild Horse Creek Road with thousands of new apartments and townhomes, dozens of retail shops, new offices, a hotel and greenspace. The first projects could open by summer 2026.

In the lawsuit, Dillard’s alleges Chesterfield violated laws concerning TIFs because the redevelopment area and Dillard’s vacant store were not properly determined to be “blighted” and that Dillard’s was not properly notified of the public hearings discussing the TIF.

Dillard’s also claims that the developers had started work on the redevelopment prior to the approval of the TIF — failing a key part of TIF law that says development would not occur without a TIF, court documents show.

CRG was building luxury apartments and The Staenberg Group had already bought the mall and placed large signs on mall property advertising the redevelopment before the TIF was approved, Dillard’s said in the suit.

The retailer said in court documents that it intended to reopen in connection with The Staenberg Group’s redevelopment and that the two companies had been in discussions for three and a half years prior to the TIF. The Staenberg Group bought the mall in early 2020.

The developers are not part of the lawsuit. CRG did not respond to a request for comment. Michael Staenberg, president of The Staenberg Group, said his company has had discussions with Dillard’s in earnest over the past 30 days.

“We’ve met with Dillard’s and are hopeful that we can come to a reasonable resolution,” Staenberg said.

Armstrong Teasdale is representing Chesterfield and Rosenblum Goldenhersh is representing Dillard’s in the litigation.